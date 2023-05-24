ModernGhana logo
Kumawu by-election: I secured overwhelming victory because of my promise to unite the NPP – Ernest Anim

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Anim has opened up on what caused his landslide victory in the by-election.

According to him, the key message was his desire to unite the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumawu Constituency did the trick for him.

“One thing I bring to the table is that after the primaries, I said I was going to unite the party and that unity is what’s resonated with our people and that’s why you’re seeing this overwhelming victory,” Ernest Yaw Anim said in an interview with Asaase Radio.

The new Kumawu Member of Parliament further accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of intimidation tactics.

He said the largest opposition party stormed the Constituency on election day with well-built men ready to cause violence.

Ernest Yaw Anim believes but for the commitment of the NPP government to promote peace, there could have been violence during the by-election.

“I’ll say that if not for the good policies of the government and its commitment to promoting peace, we’d have seen some pockets of violence because the opposition came with some well-built men ready to cause violence,” Ernest Yaw Anim said.

