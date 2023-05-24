Kumawu by-election: I see myself as a winner; I’m proud – Defeated NDC candidate

Akwasi Amankwah, the Parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the just-ended Kumawu by-elections has consoled himself following his defeat.

He said he see himself as the winner and that makes him very proud despite trailing far behind the NPP candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim.

“I see myself as a winner and I am proud of myself,” he said.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, May 23, he expressed disappointment in what he described as massive vote buying by the NPP.

He noted that it’s sad for a voter to sell off his or her future for a morsel of meat.

“It is a very sad day for Kumawu politics and Ghana as a whole. People deliberately buying people's votes and futures for Ghs20 and Ghs50 is very pathetic. It doesn't speak well of us as Ghanaians.

“I am saddened by what happened for happened. This was done with so much impunity. They were dishing out cash and threatening people some two meters away from the polling stations,” he said.

“This is the future that we are looking at and these are our future leaders who are selling their future that amount,” he added.

Meanwhile, The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the Kumawu by-election Ernest Yaw Anim won the elections.

He polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.

Kwesi Amankwah garnered 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah 62 votes.