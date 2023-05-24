Go and leave an indelible mark in Parliament – Bawumia tells newly elected Kumawu MP

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Anim on his election as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti region.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) retained the seat in the by-election held on Tuesday, May 23, to fill the gap created by the death of Philip Basoa, the former NPP MP for the constituency.

Ernest Yaw Anim polled 15,264 votes, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, who managed 3,723 votes.

The two independent candidates, Kwaku Duah (1) and Kwaku Duah (2), secured 2,478 and 62 votes, respectively.

In a tweet following the election results, the Vice President urged the NPP MP to make his stay in Parliament beneficial to the people of Kumawu and the entire nation.

"Congratulations to Ernest Yaw Anim and Kumawu for this victory. Anim, go and make Kumawu proud and leave an indelible mark in Parliament. Thank you, Kumawuman!" wrote the Vice President.

The Kumawu constituency has been a stronghold of the NPP since 1996, and the party's victory in the by-election reaffirms its dominance in the Ashanti region.

The by-election was conducted smoothly, with no major incidents reported due to the intervention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare and his police personnel.