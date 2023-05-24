IGP commends his men for successful by-election in Kumawu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Damprae has given the police who were deployed to Kumawu to supervise the by-elections a pat on the back.

Dr Dampare was seen cross-crossing the constituency throughout the election day on Tuesday, May 23 to ensure that the exercise went on peacefully and according to the laws of the land.

At the end of the polls, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Ernest Yaw Anim won by a landslide margin.

He polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.

The NDC's Kwesi Amankwah managed 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing a paltry 62 votes.

Below is the full certified results:

Ernest Yaw Anim (NPP) – 15,264 (70.91%)

Kwasi Amankwah (NDC) – 3,723 (17.29%)

Kwaku Duah 1 (Ind) – 2,478 (11.51%)

Kwaku Duah 2 (Ind) – 62 (0.29%)

Total valid votes – 21,527

Rejected – 204

Total votes cast – 21,731

Registered voters – 34,790

Turnout – 62.46%