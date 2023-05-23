PAC angry over abandoned Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese CHPS Compound

ModernGhana logo
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has expressed its displeasure with the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Assembly in the Central Region for failing to complete a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound which was awarded in 2016.

The 2020 Auditor General’s report reveals that although GH¢100,000 has been injected into the project, it has not made any significant progress.

In response to questions from the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Coordinating Director, Dr. John Agbemenu Nunya, attributed the incompletion of the project to the delay in the release of the common fund by government.

“This is a common fund project that was awarded in 2016, and because the funds were not coming as expected, we abrogated the project and re-awarded it in 2019. Just about two months ago, the contractor informed us that he cannot complete the project with the contract sum, so we are in the process of repackaging it for award,” he explained.

The Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) is a national health reform initiative aimed at providing healthcare at the doorsteps of rural community members, particularly women and children.

It seeks to reduce health inequalities and promote equity of health outcomes.

