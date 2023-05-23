ModernGhana logo
We are not behind Enterprise Grant Fund programme – Finance Ministry warns public

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ministry of Finance has issued a press release to warn the general public against the Enterprise Grant Fund programme.

In the last few days, there have been links on social media and other platforms purported to be from the Ministry of Finance.

It advertised the Enterprise Grant Fund programme, asking the public to apply for financial support.

In a press release today, the Ministry says it is not behind the Enterprise Grant Fund programme.

“The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to an advert in circulation on various social media platforms and through personal emails, purportedly from the Ministry of Finance encouraging the general public, Businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to apply for financial support through the Enterprise Grant Fund programme by completing a supposed Official Grant Application form.

“The Ministry of Finance disassociates itself from any online financial support,” parts of a release from the Ministry said.

The general public is encouraged to contact the Ministry's Public Relations Unit for clarification on issues that affect them.

Below is a copy of the press release:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
