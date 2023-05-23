ModernGhana logo
Call Aker Energy to order; they’re destroying your reputation in Ghana – 29 CSOs petition Norwegian government

Some 29 Civil Society Organizations working on extractives and transparency in Ghana have petitioned the Norwegian government to caution Aker Energy over its controversial activities in the country's petroleum sector.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, Abdul Karim Mohammed of the Economic Governance Platform argued that Aker Energy's controversial activities are tarnishing Norway's image as a champion of transparency.

He urged the Norwegian government to caution the company in order to uphold Norway's standing on transparency issues.

"We request the Norwegian Government to take particular interest in the behaviour of Aker in Ghana to forestall the negative image for a country that hosts a global transparency initiative, the EITI,” he said.

The CSOs cited Aker Energy's attempts to make Ghana pay $1.65 billion for stakes in oil blocks that later turned out to have been overvalued.

According to the CSOs, the same blocks have now been abandoned or sold off for next to nothing.

"Aker Energy purchased an FPSO for $35 million. In their Plan of Development submitted to the Government, Aker's previous owners intend to bill Ghana $1.7 billion for the FPSO," said Mohammed.

The petition comes as Aker Energy continues to face criticism in Ghana over its deals and operations in the country's petroleum sector.

The Norwegian company and its subsidiaries, according to the coalition, will be under close watch to ensure their activities serve Ghana's best interests and uphold transparency.

