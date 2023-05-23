ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s current environmental crisis poses national security threat - Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa

By Reporter
General News Ghanas current environmental crisis poses national security threat - Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa, Founder of the Green Republic, has stated that Ghana has an environmental crisis due to how the nation discriminately destroys its forests.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Climate Benefit Ball under the theme ‘Reversing the Climate Trends, No Future without Trees’, Mr. Darkwa said that the current environmental crisis poses a national security threat to the country.

“Ghana has recklessly destroyed the very forests which provide security of absorbing the emissions which get stuck in the atmosphere leading to the abnormal levels of pollution we are currently experiencing.

No wonder reports of deaths of very young, energetic people have become so rampant from strange diseases, including respiratory and devastating heart conditions. We are indeed in an environmental crisis as a nation, one which poses a national security threat,” he disclosed.

According to him, Ghana was recently ranked 7th most polluted nation globally, a worrying position.

“No wonder our beloved Ghana was recently ranked the 7th most polluted nation in the world. I do not know how we individually processed that information, but my advice is this, if you took it as one of those normal findings, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we would be doing grave injustice to ourselves and our children’s children,” he said.

A ten-year-old student of Pioneer International Academy, Aseda Acheampomaa Bekoe, who is a climate change ambassador, implored leaders, parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles - guardians of the future generation to safeguard the Earth, making it a beautiful and secure home for all. According to her, preserving the planet will also protect our future.

Speaking at the event, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Mrs. Berenice Owen-Jones who was Special Guest of Honor at the event urged Ghanaians and the global community to come together and help turn around the situation in the country through sustainable-driven consciousness and behavior.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP Flagbearership: Group to pick nomination forms for Bawumia NPP Flagbearership: Group to pick nomination forms for Bawumia

1 hour ago

29 CSOs want GNPC CEO, Freddie Blay sacked over PetroSa deal 29 CSOs want GNPC CEO, Freddie Blay sacked over PetroSa deal

1 hour ago

Treason trial: videos of prosecution are like Kumkum Bhagya or an Indian movie with Twi voice over — Accused Treason trial: videos of prosecution are like Kumkum Bhagya or an Indian movie w...

2 hours ago

Akatsi North NPP Chairman and Youth Organiser suspended for gross misconduct Akatsi North NPP Chairman and Youth Organiser suspended for gross misconduct

2 hours ago

Ho: Ola Girls has not benefited from any project since free SHS started - Headmistress reveals Ho: Ola Girls has not benefited from any project since free SHS started - Headmi...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: EC official whisked away after allegedly voting NPP against wish of elderly voter to vote NDC Kumawu by-election: EC official whisked away after allegedly voting NPP against ...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: This is broad-day electoral thievery — Felix Kwakye Ofosu on signed pink sheet Kumawu by-election: This is broad-day electoral thievery — Felix Kwakye Ofosu on...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Be vigilant over signed pink sheet — NDC tells its polling agents Kumawu by-election: Be vigilant over signed pink sheet — NDC tells its polling a...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: NDC, NPP agents signed the pink sheet; they didn't also do well — Serebuor Kumawu by-election: NDC, NPP agents signed the pink sheet; they didn't also do w...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: EC goes after its officer who supervised signed pink sheet before close of polls Kumawu by-election: EC goes after its officer who supervised signed pink sheet b...

Latest: News
body-container-line