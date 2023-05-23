Ghana’s current environmental crisis poses national security threat - Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa

Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa, Founder of the Green Republic, has stated that Ghana has an environmental crisis due to how the nation discriminately destroys its forests.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Climate Benefit Ball under the theme ‘Reversing the Climate Trends, No Future without Trees’, Mr. Darkwa said that the current environmental crisis poses a national security threat to the country.

“Ghana has recklessly destroyed the very forests which provide security of absorbing the emissions which get stuck in the atmosphere leading to the abnormal levels of pollution we are currently experiencing.

No wonder reports of deaths of very young, energetic people have become so rampant from strange diseases, including respiratory and devastating heart conditions. We are indeed in an environmental crisis as a nation, one which poses a national security threat,” he disclosed.

According to him, Ghana was recently ranked 7th most polluted nation globally, a worrying position.

“No wonder our beloved Ghana was recently ranked the 7th most polluted nation in the world. I do not know how we individually processed that information, but my advice is this, if you took it as one of those normal findings, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we would be doing grave injustice to ourselves and our children’s children,” he said.

A ten-year-old student of Pioneer International Academy, Aseda Acheampomaa Bekoe, who is a climate change ambassador, implored leaders, parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles - guardians of the future generation to safeguard the Earth, making it a beautiful and secure home for all. According to her, preserving the planet will also protect our future.

Speaking at the event, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Mrs. Berenice Owen-Jones who was Special Guest of Honor at the event urged Ghanaians and the global community to come together and help turn around the situation in the country through sustainable-driven consciousness and behavior.