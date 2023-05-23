ModernGhana logo
23.05.2023 Press Release

Rector of the United Nations University arrives in Ghana for a 4-day official visit

United Nations
The newly appointed Rector of the United Nations University (UNU), Professor Tshilidzi Marwala has arrived in Ghana for a 4-day official visit.

Prof. Marwala will engage with key stakeholders of the Institute and assist the INRA in enabling supportive building blocks to advance its mission and sustainability plan.

Professor Marwala will also deliver a lecture co-convened by the UNU- Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA) and the University of Ghana on “Artificial Intelligence and Economic Growth” on 25 May 2023, at 2:00 pm at the University of Ghana Great Hall.

“AI is touted as a game-changer for Africa’s economic growth. Its efficient use can optimize resource endowments, serve as a catalyst for enhanced natural resources conservation, and promote sustainable development,” he said.

The Rector will speak to the media in an interview on Thursday 25 May after his scheduled high-level visits and meetings and will also hold a meeting with the UNU-INRA team before he departs on 26 May 2023.

Professor Marwala is the first Rector of the United Nations University from the Global South. He assumed office as Rector of UNU on 1st March 2023. Prior to that, he served as Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg (South Africa) from January 2018 through February 2023. He had previously served as that university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Internationalization (2013–2017) and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment (2009–2013).

