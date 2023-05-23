ModernGhana logo
Woman who stabbed colleague with broken bottle jailed 3-years

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 21-year-old Nigerian woman to three years imprisonment for stabbing a colleague multiple times with a broken bottle over clothes.

Mercy Ayimode, charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Mercy, unemployed, on her own plea.

Prosecution led by Inspector Eric Ransford Abban said the complainant Victoria Dennies and the accused, now convict, were Nigerians, residing at Madina, Accra.

Prosecution said Mercy was ejected by her landlady from her residence and the complainant accommodated her.

It said the complainant gave the convict some clothes because her landlady had confiscated her belongings.

Prosecution said during her stay at the complainant’s house, the complainant borrowed GHC100 from her.

Later, Prosecution said the friendship between the complainant and the convict turned soured and the convict demanded her GHS 100.

The complainant managed and paid the convict’s GHC 100.

Prosecution said the complainant also demanded her clothes.

On May 9, 2023, Prosecution said the complainant was in the company of two others when a scuffle erupted between her and Ayimode over the complainant’s clothes.

Prosecution said witnesses separated the two.

The convict took a broken bottle and stabbed the complainant multiple times all over her body.

Prosecution said witnesses around the scene arrested the convict and handed her over to the Police.

GNA

