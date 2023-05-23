Ghanaian peacekeeper Captain Cecilia Erzuah named UN military gender advocate of the Year 

Captain Cecilia Erzuah, a Ghanaian peacekeeper has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year 2022 award.

The United Nations in Ghana broke the news on its official Twitter account, marking a significant achievement for Capt. Erzuah and Ghana.

Capt. Cecilia Erzuah, 32, the first Ghanaian peacekeeper to receive this esteemed recognition, has served in Abyei since March 2022 as the Commander of the Ghana Engagement Platoon.

She will receive the award from Secretary-General António Guterres during a ceremony marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

The "Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award" was established by the UN in 2016 to honor an individual military peacekeeper's commitment to achieve and uphold the values of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

In a statement, Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Resolution 1325 reminds us that our women peacekeepers are not only supporting global peace and security. They are leading the way. By every measure, Captain Cecilia Erzuah of Ghana is one of those leaders.”

“On every front, Captain Erzuah’s work has set the standard for ensuring that the needs and concerns of women are reflected across our peacekeeping operations,” Guterres added.

Captain Erzuah is the first Ghanaian peacekeeper, and the first from a contingent or a unit, to receive this prestigious award.

Ghana is currently the largest contributor of women military peacekeepers to the United Nations with 375 now deployed, the United Nations has revealed.