Suame Municipality gets first Court Complex at Bremang

The Majority Leader, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on 22nd of May 2023 joined the outgoing Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Akwasi Annin Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, and the Municipal Chief Executive of Suame, Hon Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, to commission a District Court Complex at Breman in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

In his opening remarks, the Municipal Chief Executive of Suame, Hon Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, congratulated all individuals whose combined efforts have led to the birth and completion of the court complex.

He was particularly grateful to the Member of Parliament for Suame, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for supporting the Chief Justice's bold initiative with his share of the District Assembly Common Fund. He also extended same gratitude to his predecessor, Prof Osei Bobbie Boahen, during whose tenure the project started.

Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu showered praise on the Chief Justice, His Lordship Akwasi Annin Yeboah for having the foresight to expand the administration and delivery of justice to the doorstep of the ordinary citizen.

He enumerated various projects that have taken place under the leadership of the Chief Justice such as the over 100 new court buildings and the magnificent accommodation facilities for the judges. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu singled out the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund, Mrs. Irene Naa Torshi, who accepted the challenge by the Chief Justice to build more court complex, which consequently led to the development of the formula to support the funding of such laudable initiative, for appreciation.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who doubles as Sompahene of the Suame Municipality also expressed appreciation to the Bremanghene, Nana Kutin Kotei Sraman II for making available the parcel of land on which the building has been constructed in spite the difficulties the Municipal Assembly faces in acquiring land.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah pleaded with the chiefs and opinion leaders within the Court's jurisdiction not to interfere with the delivery of justice. He said the entreaties from the chiefs and opinion leaders may turn to weaken the court if they continually plead for clemency on behalf of culprits standing trials.

The Bremanghene, Nana Kotei Kutin Sraman II expressed his appreciation to the Chief Justice and the Majority Leader for their efforts which started some three to four years ago. He made reference to some prevailing offences within the jurisdiction of the court and requested that the Chief Justice put such minor offenses into consideration when deciding on the status of the newly inaugurated Court.

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Akwasi Annin Yeboah, in his keynote address, quoted the Local Service Act 2016, Act 936, as the foundation upon which the whole initiative was grounded. He stated that justice delivery must reflect the needs of everyone, the poor and the rich, the young and the old, etc and urged the staff of the Court to deliver equal justice to all without fear or favour.

He went on to urge the general public not to entertain any fear when reporting misconduct of staff who may fall foul of the law in their line of duties.

The Chief Justice, who was accompanied by the Deputy Judicial Secretary, assured the Municipal Chief Executive and the Chiefs that the court will now operate as District Circuit Court. He, however, pledged that the Judicial Administration would not renege on its promise to include a Magistrate Court when space becomes available.

The occasion was graced by various heads of departments within the municipality, including the District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, the Municipal Fire Officer, the Municipal Coordinating Director, staff of the Judicial Service, Assembly Members of the Suame Municipality, staff of the Assembly and the general public.