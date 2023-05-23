IMF deal: There is going to be more hardship imposed on Ghanaians — Bernard Mornah

23.05.2023 LISTEN

Bernard Mornah, a former national chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) has warned that additional sufferings may befall Ghanaians as a result of the conditions attached to the $3 billion programme that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved.

Water tariffs have already gone up as a result of the IMF deal, he stated.

Speaking on the Big Issue on TV3 on Tuesday, May 23, Mr Mornah said “You see that water tariffs have gone up. There is going to be more hardship imposed on Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has received the first tranche of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), an amount of $600 million according to the Ministry of Finance.

The money, according to the Ministry, will assist establish a firm basis for inclusive growth, maintain the nation's debt obligations and restore macroeconomic stability.

“The first tranche of $600million of Ghana’s low interest of $3billion Extended Credit Facility has been received to help restore macroeconomic stability, sustain the country’s debts and lay a strong foundation for inclusive growth,” the Ministry tweeted on Saturday, May 20.

The second tranche is anticipated to be received within the next six months, according to earlier comments from Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking at the IMF-Ghana joint press conference held in Washington on Thursday, May 18, he said: “There is a 600million Dollars release, I am sure we can get it by tomorrow, and in the next 6 months it is going to be another 600million dollars and then we have about five different tranches in the periods forward to get to the $3billion.”