Bawumia’s expertise is not economy or digitisation; he’s a chronic liar – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak appears not to be ready to stand down on his constant labelling of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a liar.

In his latest post on his social media, the Minority MP has tagged the Vice President as a chronic liar.

According to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is neither an expert in the economy nor digitisation.

Dr. Clement Apaak insists that the Vice President is a master of lies and must be told in his face.

“Dr. Bawumia is a chronic liar and must be told so to his face. His area of expertise is lies not the economy or digitisation. Let the lying one be told that we will call him out at every opportunity. Not this time bro, you won't get away with lies, I promise you,” Dr. Clement Apaak said.

This latest jabbing of the Vice President by Dr. Clement Apaak follows his visit to Kumawu last weekend where he rehashed the claim that under John Dramani Mahama, Guinea fowls flew from Ghana to Burkina Faso.

The NDC is not happy about this and in a press release described it as ridiculous and a senseless lie.

The release signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi noted that such claims only undermine Dr. Bawumia’s own intelligence and make a mockery of the high office he occupies.