Ghana records $1.43 billion in petroleum revenue in 2022; highest in history – PIAC

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has published the Annual Report on the management and use of petroleum revenues for 2022 on its website.

This is in fulfillment of Section 56 of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA), 2011 (Act 815).

In the report, one of the key findings is the fact that Ghana recorded the highest petroleum revenue in its history.

The report notes that Ghana earned a whopping $1.43 billion from petroleum revenue, the highest since the inception of petroleum production in the country.

This is regardless of the fact that crude oil production has been declining for three consecutive years in the country.

“Crude oil production has been declining for three consecutive years. A volume of 71,439,585 barrels was produced in 2019, but declined to 66,926,806 barrels in 2020, representing 6.32 percent. It further declined to 55,050,391 barrels in 2021 (17.75%) and then to 51,756,481 barrels in 2022 (5.98%). The average decline over the three-year period stood at 10 percent.

“Total petroleum revenue in 2022 is the highest for a single year since inception of petroleum production in Ghana with a figure of US$1.43 billion,” the PIAC report said.

In its recommendation, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee indicates that there is a need for Ghana to speed up the sustainable development of its petroleum resources to reverse the decline in petroleum production through the attraction of new investors as well as the early completion of ongoing projects.

Meanwhile, PIAC in the report which covers January to December 2022 reiterates its call on the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to focus on its core mandate and for the government to desist from borrowing or requesting GNPC to make advances and guarantees on behalf of government and its agencies.