Kumasi Academy students death was caused by galamsey-powered H1N1 virus, not Malaria — Pathologist

Social News Prof. Paul Sampene Ossei, Associate Professor of Pathology at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST
Prof. Paul Sampene Ossei, Associate Professor of Pathology at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

An Associate Professor of Pathology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Paul Sampene Ossei has revealed the actual caused of the death toll in Kumasi Academy Senior High School some years back.

They were caused by the H1N1 virus, and not malaria as previously speculated, according to the renowned pathologist.

The viral illness, which has the potential to cause swine flu, claimed the lives of several students at the school.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' PM Express on Monday, May 22, Prof. Ossei explained that he conducted an autopsy on the deceased students and found that they had not died as a result of malaria, as was initially suspected.

"Some years ago when some students of Kumasi Academy were dying and they were being buried without any investigation, I made a call to the school to allow me to conduct an autopsy on them.

"Upon my investigations, I realized that they were not dying as a result of malaria but H1N1," he said.

The professor's revelation sheds light on a tragic incident that occurred at Kumasi Academy several years ago, which caused widespread concern among parents, students, and the general public.

The deaths of the students were initially attributed to malaria, but the true cause of the illness was not known at the time.

The issue of illegal small-scale mining, known as Galamsey, was a topic of discussion during the interview.

Prof. Ossei highlighted the threat that Galamsey poses to public health and the environment, stressing the need for urgent action to curb the practice.

