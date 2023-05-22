WAEC extends G/ABCE registration deadline again to May 31

22.05.2023 LISTEN

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has extended the registration deadline for the May/June 2023 General and Advanced Business Certificate Examinations (G/ABCE) exams to May 31, the third time.

The initial deadline was April 6, but WAEC first postponed it to 27th then to May 16 and the latest deadline to May 31.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, WAEC said "The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public that the closing date for registration of candidates for the May/June, 2023 General and Advanced Business Certificate Examinations (G/ABCE) has been extended to Wednesday, 31st May, 2023."

The council said prospective candidates should check its official website for information on the registration procedure.

"For detailed information on the registration procedure, prospective candidates are to log onto the WAEC website www.waecgh.org," the statement noted.

The reason for the repeated deadline extensions has not been disclosed but could be due to difficulties faced by candidates and schools in completing the registration process on time.

The postponed deadline should provide more time for eligible students to complete their registration and sit for the upcoming exams which cover various subjects at both ordinary and advanced levels.

WAEC is expected to officially announce the commencement date for the exams once the registration process is completed.

