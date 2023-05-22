ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.05.2023 Education

WAEC extends G/ABCE registration deadline again to May 31

WAEC extends GABCE registration deadline again to May 31
22.05.2023 LISTEN

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has extended the registration deadline for the May/June 2023 General and Advanced Business Certificate Examinations (G/ABCE) exams to May 31, the third time.

The initial deadline was April 6, but WAEC first postponed it to 27th then to May 16 and the latest deadline to May 31.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, WAEC said "The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public that the closing date for registration of candidates for the May/June, 2023 General and Advanced Business Certificate Examinations (G/ABCE) has been extended to Wednesday, 31st May, 2023."

The council said prospective candidates should check its official website for information on the registration procedure.

"For detailed information on the registration procedure, prospective candidates are to log onto the WAEC website www.waecgh.org," the statement noted.

The reason for the repeated deadline extensions has not been disclosed but could be due to difficulties faced by candidates and schools in completing the registration process on time.

The postponed deadline should provide more time for eligible students to complete their registration and sit for the upcoming exams which cover various subjects at both ordinary and advanced levels.

WAEC is expected to officially announce the commencement date for the exams once the registration process is completed.

Find below, the official statement from WAEC;

522202383234-rwnyqdcp53-34b0c25b-c6e5-4390-8a8f-cd7bf8f1cb10.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Kumawu by-election: Vote for 'handsome' and 'humble' Philip Basoah to serve you — Akufo-Addo beg voters Kumawu by-election: Vote for 'handsome' and 'humble' Philip Basoah to serve you ...

1 hour ago

Late world longest nose record-holder Man with world's longest nose dies at age 75

1 hour ago

If we had won the 2020 elections, this haircut and IMF 'wahala' would've been on our heads — Mahama If we had won the 2020 elections, this haircut and IMF 'wahala' would've been on...

1 hour ago

Sampson Asaki Awingobit With the IMF cash in, hope government will not attempt to introduce new taxes — ...

3 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Sufficient measures have been put in place to maintain law and order – Police assures Kumawu by-election: Sufficient measures have been put in place to maintain law a...

3 hours ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former Member of Parliament for Adentan NPP flagbearership race: Akufo-Addo not endorsing Alan Kyerematen a betrayal of ...

4 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Vote massively for hardworking, humble Ernest Yaw Anim – Bawumia encourages all voters Kumawu by-election: Vote massively for hardworking, humble Ernest Yaw Anim – Baw...

4 hours ago

Outgoing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari described the project as 'a notable milestone'. By Samuel Alabi AFP Nigeria's outgoing president Buhari opens Dangote's Africa's largest oil refiner...

4 hours ago

Kumawu By-Election: All you need to know about the candidates Kumawu By-Election: All you need to know about the candidates

5 hours ago

Togbe Kwaku Dzaga XI "I don't have money" not an excuse not to send your wards to school -Togbe Koku ...

Latest: News
body-container-line