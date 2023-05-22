ModernGhana logo
Man with world's longest nose dies at age 75

The managers of the Guinness Book of Records are in mourning as one of its awardees has passed away.

Mehmet Özyürek, a 75-year-old man who held the record for the world's longest nose for a male, has died and buried in his home country, Russia.

Özyürek first held the record in 2003, then again in 2010, and most recently in 2021, maintaining it until his passing.

His nose, which was the length of a playing card, was measured each time at 8.8 cm (3.46 in) from the bridge to the tip.

The record breaker reportedly fell ill and suffered a heart attack just before he was scheduled to undergo surgery last week.

Despite the efforts of doctors, they were unable to save him, according to the Guinness World Records (GWR).

In a post, GWR expressed its sadness, stating that they were "saddened to learn that Mehmet Özyürek, the proud owner of the world's longest nose, has died at the age of 75."

