PAC tasks Sekondi-Takoradi Metro to recover GH¢28,000 missing public toilets cash

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has asked the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan to recover GH¢28,000 unrecovered public toilets revenue from the Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to avoid being referred to the Attorney General Department for prosecution.

Speaking to Citi News at the Public Accounts Committee's sitting in Takoradi, the Chairman of PAC, James Klutse Avedzi said although the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly says the toilets were not in operation, it was captured in its 2020 budget hence they have to recover to avoid any referral to the Attorney General.

“For the use of the toilets, auditors have reported that about GH¢28,000 plus have not been recovered or collected from the sub-metros. According to the authorities in the metros, those toilets were no longer in use but having the fact that in 2020, they budgeted for that, and they were not able to recover that money, it is the position of the Committee to say that the management of the assembly should recover that money from the sub-metro, or they refund the money themselves and that is the position of the Committee”.

“We have given them a one-month notice to refund the money and if it expires, it means that they have gone against the position of the Committee and the position of the Committee is the position of Parliament and so when they fail to refund the money, we will refer them to the Attorney General for prosecution.”

-citinewsroom