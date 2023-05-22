ModernGhana logo
Monetary Policy Rate maintained at 29.5%

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison on Monday, May 22, addressed the 112th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference in Accra.

During the press conference, he announced that the committee has decided to maintain the policy rate at 29.5 percent

This year, policy rate has been increased multiple times as part of measures to deal with inflation in the midst of the economic crisis facing the country.

However, with inflation going down in the last two months, Bank of Ghana believes it needs to stick to the current policy rate for the meantime.

“The Committee further noted the significant decline in headline inflation from the beginning of the year of more than 12.0 percent. The percentage of items in the CPI basket with inflation of more than 50 percent and above is receding, an indication of a strong return to the disinflation path. This is also supported by core inflation, which is also easing at a fast pace.

“The tight monetary policy through additional liquidity management operations to address excess liquidity conditions in the market, relative stability in the local currency, and easing of ex-pump petroleum prices have supported the disinflation process. Furthermore, the Bank of Ghana has signed the Memorandum of Understanding on zero financing to the budget to eliminate fiscal dominance and allow for a faster ease in inflation towards the target band. These policies should provide the much-needed anchor to reinforce the disinflation process and reset the economy on the path of recovery.

“Given these considerations, the MPC decided to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate at 29.5 percent,” Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison announced.

Police rate could drop at the next MPC press conference of the Bank of Ghana should inflation decrease further following the Executive Board approval of government’s $3 billion Extended Credit Facility secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

