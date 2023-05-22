V/R: Torgbi Fiti condemns assault on immigration officers at Aflao border

22.05.2023 LISTEN

Torgbi Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional area, has condemned Saturday’s attacks by some unknown assailants on a team of immigration officers stationed at the Aflao beat 6 borders.

The attack resulted in serious injuries to the officers and gunshot wounds to a bystander, who is said to be responding to treatment.

He said the ever-growing tension between the residents, especially the youth of the border town and the security agencies was not good for the peace and security of the area.

“I have learnt with grave concern what happened on Saturday night, – it is never the right thing to do.

“In fact, am not happy with these attacks on members of the security agencies working here for our ultimate good,” Torgbi Fiti said.

The Paramount Chief advised the youth of the area to refrain from such unruly behaviors and stop taking the law into their own hands in the interest of peace and harmony.

“Members of the security agencies are our brothers and sisters as well. Attacking them in their line of duty is against the law – I advise the youth to refrain from these unruly behaviours in order not to be found culpable of the law and in the interest of peace and harmony.

He called on the security agencies to exercise high professionalism in the discharge of their lawful duties to the state to forestall a recurrence of these unfortunate incidents going forward.

Torgbi Fiti pledged his cooperation and assistance to the security agencies in any way possible to prevent the dastardly acts from happening in the future.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in a statement signed by its head of Public Affairs, C/Supt. Michael Amoako- Atta and copied to the media, following the incident, condemned the attack and said the three injured officers were currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security.

The statement advised border residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider security personnel at the border as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland.

“While we appreciate the cooperation and support from border residents and citizens as a whole, these attacks on officers by some members of the public must stop immediately,” the statement cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Aflao Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Frederick Duodu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, assured of the command’s resolve to keep an eye on the situation at Aflao, adding that all necessary mechanisms would be deployed to ensure that security at the border was not compromised.

“My team and I will continue to keep a close eye on the situation here at Aflao, we would ensure that all necessary mechanisms are put in place and deployed to keep the security of the border intact and uncompromising,” OIC Duodu assured.

—GNA