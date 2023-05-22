Tamale: One shot dead in renewed chieftaincy clash at Yong Dakpemyili

One person has been shot dead in renewed chieftaincy dispute at Yong Dakpemyili, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, renewed chieftaincy dispute erupted in the community resulting in the killing of the deceased and burning of several houses.

Sporadic gunshots started at the community from May 18 until May 21, 2023 when calm was restored in the community.

DAILY GUIDE understands that women and children have fled the community to seek refuge in nearby communities.

The Assemblyman for the Yong Dakpemyili Electoral Area, Abdul Wahab Dawuda, who confirmed the death to DAILY GUIDE, indicated that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital for preservation.

He disclosed that security has since been beefed up at the Yong Dakpemyili community to protect lives and properties.

The Yong Dakpemyili situation has been a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between two brothers over who is the rightful person to occupy the chieftaincy skin.

-DGN online