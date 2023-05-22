If we had won the 2020 elections, this haircut and IMF 'wahala' would've been on our heads — Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has said the next NDC government will deal with the many issues the average Ghanaian faces.

According to John Mahama, his tour of the nation prior to the party's primaries offered him the chance to learn about the struggles Ghanaians face under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony at the Ringway Gospel Centre of the Assemblies of God Church, Mr. Mahama said his engagement with Ghanaians during his tour has offered him proper understanding of the issues and needed solutions to tackle them when elected President in 2024.

“We thank God for travelling mercies and ask him to continue to protect us always. We know that God will make things well in his own time. If we had won the 2020 elections, this haircut and IMF wahala will be on our heads. I thank God that I went round the country to witness the challenges our people are faced with. This will prepare us so that when by the grace of God we are able to steer the affairs of this country again, we will address these challenges. Going round has shaken the base of the party and made it ready for what we are going to face in 2024,” the NDC flagbearer said.

NDC Executives, MPs and other bigwigs from the party were present at the Thanksgiving service.