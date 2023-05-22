GES reinforces commitment to achieving mandate at staff durbar

The Ghana Education Service (GES) recently organized a staff durbar at its headquarters in Accra.

Held on Wednesday, May 17, the event chaired by the Director-General, Dr Eric Nkansah aimed to provide an opportunity for staff to discuss and deliberate on issues while reinforcing its commitment to achieving the Service's mandate.

During the event, the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who graced the event as a special guest, addressed and engaged with the staff.

The minister reiterated his vision and expectations for the Service and encouraged staff to work diligently towards achieving its goals.

The staff durbar highlighted the importance of collaboration and teamwork in achieving the objectives of the GES.

The discussions centered on ways to improve the quality of education in Ghana, including the implementation of effective policies and strategies that would enhance the teaching and learning process.

Speaking at the event, Dr Eric Nkansah expressed his appreciation to the staff for their hard work and dedication over the years.

He emphasized the need for staff members to remain committed to their responsibilities and work towards achieving the Service's goals.

The staff durbar was also an opportunity for the management of the GES to engage with staff and address any concerns or challenges that staff members may have been facing.

The management assured staff that their welfare and concerns would be addressed promptly and efficiently.