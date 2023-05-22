ModernGhana logo
New Juaben: Building collapses on two children at Ada Magazine; one dead

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A building has collapsed at Ada Magazine, a suburb of New Juaben South in the Eastern region following a heavy rainstorm.

Two victims of the collapsed building, all children sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The concrete wall of the back of the building collapsed and hit the head of the small girl while her brother was trapped under the rubble.

The 5-year-old girl whose injuries were very severe has been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Narrating the incident, the mother of the two children, said, “The children were standing behind me in the kitchen but I noticed there were feeling cold so I asked them to go into the room. So after 10 minutes, I heard a loud sound so I rushed into the room and noticed the back of the building has collapsed on the children.

“The head of the girl was badly damaged so when we rushed them to the hospital she was pronounced dead but the boy is still at the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the 7-year-old boy whose sister died is responding well to treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

