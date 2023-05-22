NAPO trains 16 constituents in catering and soap making

22.05.2023 LISTEN

Sixteen constituents have graduated from two-month vocational training in catering and soap making at Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region.

The training was sponsored by the Office of the Manhyia South Constituency MP, in collaboration with the Inna’s Kitchen Culinary Art Institute.

The training was part of Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's youth entrepreneurship empowerment project designed to reduce unemployment among the youth in the area.

The trainees were presented with ovens, stand mixers, baking sheets, cake tins, mixing bowls, cake stands, a bag each of flour and sugar.

Certificates of completion were also awarded them by Inna’s Kitchen Culinary Art Institute.

The graduation was held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Ashanti New Town, and was attended by religious leaders, constituents, Manhyia South constituency NPP executives and sympathizers.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Hon Vincent Ekow Assafuah was the special guest of honour.

Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in his address during the graduation charged the graduands to use the knowledge and skills acquired in the best ways possible to earn a living for themselves.

He also urged them to “use the skills acquired to have a positive impact in the constituency by also training other people to also benefit from vocation training.”

Hon Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Energy, added that “the best legacy one can offer you is vocation training, so please make good use of the skills acquired to make a living, employ and train other constituents.”

The CEO of Inna’s Kitchen Culinary Art Institute, Inna Fati Adama said he was inspired by the Hon Opoku Prempeh's commitment to improve lives in the constituency.

“As a beneficiary of the training organized by Hon Napo, it behoves on me to also impact my skills to other people, my small way to compliment his efforts to improve lives in the community,” she said.

The overall best student, Mercy Emmabel Brew, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked Hon Opoku Prempeh for the training and promised to make him proud by transferring the skills acquired to other constituents to improve their lives.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Hon Vincent Ekow Assafuah, in his speech, could not hide his admiration for the Manhyia South MP for the total commitment exhibited to reduce unemployment in the area.

“Your MP (Hon Opoku Prempeh) is doing everything possible to improve your lives, so do everything possible to support him. How I wish he also the MP for Old Tafo for us also to benefit from such youth entrepreneurship empowerment projects,” he happily said.