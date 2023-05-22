University of Ghana ranked first in Ghana, second in West Africa

The University of Ghana has been ranked among the top 6.1% of universities in the world, according to the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) 2023 Edition of the Global 2000 List.

The CWUR ranking process assesses universities based on seven robust and objective indicators across four key areas: education quality, alumni employment, faculty quality, and research performance.

Scoring an impressive 69.1 out of 100, the University of Ghana outperformed most universities to attain the top spot in Ghana and second in West Africa, next only to Nigeria's University of Ibadan which scored 69.5%.

According to Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, "this achievement reflects the University's collective commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of knowledge."

She attributed the success to the dedication and hard work of faculty, staff, and students.

The recognition comes as the University celebrates its 75th Anniversary and affirms its position as an intellectual powerhouse providing high-quality education.

The university has nurtured generations of leaders and professionals who have significantly contributed to Ghana's development.

With increasing global competition and evolving demands of higher education, this notable achievement undoubtedly establishes the University of Ghana as a world-class institution and a leading force in promoting academic excellence and innovation in research.

The university has set a new standard of higher education for universities in Ghana and across West Africa to emulate.

The Center for World University Rankings is recognized worldwide for publishing one of the largest academic rankings of global universities based on four factors: quality of education, alumni employment, faculty excellence, and research influence.

Its rankings aim to measure the overall quality of higher education institutions from an academic perspective.

The 2023 ranking by CWUR further strengthens the University of Ghana's reputation as the premier university of choice among prospective students and the academic community worldwide.

The entire University community can take pride in this remarkable achievement.