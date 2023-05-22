Bono East Regional Fire Commander calls for collaborative efforts to fight fire

A.C.F.O 1 EMMANUEL INKUM

The Bono East regional fire commander A.C.F.O 1 Emmanuel Inkum has called for a collaborative effort in the fight against fire.

He made the call during a 3 day tour of the eastern enclave of the region which saw him visit the Atebubu-Amantin municipality, the Pru East and West as well as the Sene East and West districts where he interacted with traditional authorities, district chief executives and other stakeholders whose activities have a bearing on fires in one way or another.

At a meeting with stakeholder groups and the anti-bushfire sub-committee of the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly to round up the tour, the fire commander emphasized shared responsibility in fire management and urged traditional authorities to get the Odikro’s in the various communities to spearhead fire education efforts adding that instituting local bye-laws on fire will go a long way in reducing the incidence of fires.

A.C.F.O 1 Inkum called for the provision of both residential and office accommodation for his outfit so it can deploy more staff to various communities to man new fire stations and posts in order to improve visibility and service delivery.

The regional commander stressed the need for the establishment of anti-bushfire sub-committees at the various assemblies to spearhead the education effort adding that making stakeholders a key ingredient in the education drive is crucial to success.

He bemoaned the long distances some fire tenders have to cover to access water during fire outbreaks and called for the provision of mechanized boreholes at convenient locations for his outfit in order for them to be able to deal effectively with emergencies.

A.C.F.O 1 Inkum urged citizens both home and abroad as well as private institutions to support the G.N.F.S with logistics like motorbikes in order to enhance the education drive.

He stressed the need for the assemblies to assist the Service to establish fire volunteer squads in all communities by September this year.

Stakeholders were drawn from the municipal assembly, traditional authorities, the Department of Agriculture, farmers, Forestry Commission, bee keepers and charcoal producers.

Others were the National Disaster Management Organization, the local council of churches, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, fire volunteer squads and the media.