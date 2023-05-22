Pharmacy Council clears Achievers' Pharmacy to resume operations

Obuasi based Achievers Pharmacy and Medical center has been cleared to resume operations after it was shut down by a group purported from the Pharmacy council in Kumasi.

This comes as a huge relief to patrons, staff and management of Achievers Medical Centre who have had to suffer the effects of the shutdown about a fortnight ago.

Media reports were rife couple of weeks ago about 'an unlawful' closure of Achievers Pharmacy by the Pharmacy Council citing the shop's inability to pay an amount of Gh3,500 which was a penalty for eight (8) days late renewal of its licences.

This act according to the Chief Executive Officer of Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center Philip Anokye constituted an affront to the principles of natural justice and noted that the board of directors of the company decided to write through their Lawyers to the Pharmacy Council in Kumasi for explanations.

The good news is that management of Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center has been cleared to open the Pharmacy shop to continue their wholesale and retail services.

Interacting with the media after a meeting, CEO of Achievers, Philip Anokye said the decision by the council is a vindication of their stance all along, indicated that they did not breach any of the regulations by the council.

He added that they were surprised that on 3rd of May, one Mr. Amo with two police officers wielding guns purported to have been sanctioned by the Pharmacy Council in Kumasi close down Achievers Pharmacy shop.

Board of Directors of the company upon checks revealed that the men led by one Mr. Amponsah, who came to close down the shop again on 4th of May, 2023 were not from the Ghana Pharmacy Council in Accra (as they claimed), but believed that they were working at the behest of somebody from the council in Kumasi since the Director of the Pharmacy Council in Accra, confirmed to have not sanctioned that operation.

Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center has recalled the over 20 working Staff to continue their work.