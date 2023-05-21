ModernGhana logo
Protect Yourself Online -Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Tells Smartphone Users

The publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday, told internet users to take internet safety as their personal responsibility to avoid becoming victims of cyber-crimes.

Onadipe, who regularly educates internet users globally about how to prevent online dangers, made the disclosure in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during his organisation's awareness campaign on internet safety.

According to Onadipe, "It is no longer news that cyber criminals and fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated in their criminal activities. We can also make it impossible for them to defraud us when we have sufficient information about how to protect ourselves online."

"While the police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other anti-fraud organisations around the world are doing their work to prevent cyber crimes, it is very important for internet users to also protect themselves from falling victim.

The internet safety advocate said: "Being aware of the tricks used by fraudsters and cyber criminals will help you to protect yourself from falling victim.

"Always stay informed about the tricks used by fraudsters and cyber criminals.

"Listen to news on cyber crimes and online scams and learn from the experiences of victims of fraud.

"Be vigilant, don't be in a hurry to respond to calls, social media messages and emails, especially from people you are not too familiar with.

"More importantly, get effective counseling from experts and always ask them questions about cyber crimes, online scams, and other online risks," Onadipe added.

