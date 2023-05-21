Ghana to benefit from US govt's $300m fund to build first-of-its-kind data centre in Accra

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced $300 million fund for African countries including Ghana.

The Corporation announced that it is using its $300 million loan facility to Africa Data Centers (ADCs), Africa's largest network of interconnected data facilities, to construct a first-of-its-kind data centre in Ghana.

The Ministry of Finance confined that Ghana was benefiting from this facility as a result of the renewed investor confidence in the economy due to the $3billion bailout approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Office of the Finance Minister tweeted “Following the #IMFDeal , the @UnitedStates has led the way to signal renewed confidence in Ghana as an attractive investment destination. We welcome the announcement of a $300m private capital investment through @DFCgov , to build a first-of-its-kind data center in Ghana.”

The Board of the Fund unanimously approved Ghana's bailout on Wednesday, May 17 at a meeting in Washington after Ghana secured the Paris Club financing assurance on Friday, May 12.

—3news.com