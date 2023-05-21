ModernGhana logo
Justice Anin-Yeboah is an exceptional CJ, his conduct brought honour to judiciary – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has described outgoing Chief Justice (CJ), His Lordship, Justice Anin-Yeboah, as an exceptional head of the third arm of government, the Judiciary.

Speaking at a farewell dinner organized by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in honour of the Chief Justice, President Akufo-Addo said the tenure of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah has been characterized by exceptional achievements which he hopes his successors will build on.

“Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah has been an exceptional leader to the judiciary. He has guarded jealously the judiciary and his conduct has brought honour to the judiciary and to our country. Not only has he continued with the modernisation of activities of the judiciary, but his tenure of office has also seen arguably the largest infrastructural development undertaken in the history of the judiciary,” he remarked.

The Chief Justice, Kwesi-Anin-Yeboah on his part thanked the President and the Ghana Bar Association for their support all these years.

“I’m really grateful to the President and the GBA for supporting me all these while. I really appreciate it,” the outgoing Chief Justice stated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in April nominated Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

Her nomination is subject to approval by Parliament.

When approved by Parliament, Justice Torkornoo will replace Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who retires as Chief Justice on May 24, 2023, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

