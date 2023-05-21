Man with two nieces killed in ghastly crash on way to bury late mum

A man in his late 40s, Mr Kofi Gyan died in a car accident along with his two nieces he was travelling with to his late mother's funeral in the Bono East Region.

The Friday, 19 May 2023 accident happened at Enyiresi in the Eastern Region on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Mr Gyan's Hyundai Sonata registered as GS 7776-19 crash-landed in a river, after swerving a head-on collision situation with a Sprinter bus that had done a wrong overtaking.

The front of the car was all mangled.

Firefighters retrieved the car and bodies from the river with the help of some locals.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Enyiresi Government Hospital.

Mr Gyan was the Executive Director of Initiators of Change Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

His two nieces were in their 20s.

—Classfmonline.com