ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.05.2023 Headlines

The World will miss Buhari – Akufo-Addo

The World will miss Buhari – Akufo-Addo
21.05.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Africa and the world will miss outgoing Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari.

“West Africa, Africa, and, indeed, the world will miss his leadership – the leadership of the military ruler turned consummate democrat, who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria and Africa's interest, and who sought for principle in all decisions in which he took,” the President remarked.

He was speaking at the public presentation and launch of two biographies, “State of Repair – How Muhammadu Buhari tried to change Nigeria for Good”, by Anthony Goldman, and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari”, by Senator Abu Ibrahim, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The two new books talk about the legacies of President Buhari.

He is expected to exit the seat of power on May 29, 2023, when the incoming government would be sworn in.

President Akufo-Addo, who chaired the event, in a Facebook post, congratulated the Englishman, Anthony Goldman, and the Nigerian, Senator Abu Ibrahim, the two authors, for their industry and scholarship.

He urged authors, poets and playwrights on the continent “to tell the African story truthfully and with flair, and to give praise where it has been earned, and criticism where it is deserved.”

In 2015, Buhari (born on December 17, 1942), was elected as Nigeria's President, the first time an opposition candidate assumed the helm peacefully, following years of political turmoil in the country.

The former military leader had served as Nigeria's Head of State in 1984–85.

Buhari assumed office at a period when jihadist insurgencies had reached their peak, with abductions and kidnappings being reported daily.

GNA

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Tell the African story truthfully — Akufo-Addo to authors Tell the African story truthfully — Akufo-Addo to authors

1 minute ago

Ghana to benefit from US govt's 300m fund to build first-of-its-kind data centre in Accra Ghana to benefit from US govt's $300m fund to build first-of-its-kind data centr...

1 minute ago

Immigration officers attacked at Aflao border Immigration officers attacked at Aflao border

1 minute ago

Justice Anin-Yeboah is an exceptional CJ, his conduct brought honour to judiciary – Akufo-Addo Justice Anin-Yeboah is an exceptional CJ, his conduct brought honour to judiciar...

1 hour ago

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana Alarming opulence and vote-buying at NDC primaries unhealthy for Democracy — Kal...

2 hours ago

The World will miss Buhari – Akufo-Addo The World will miss Buhari – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Man with two nieces killed in ghastly crash on way to bury late mum Man with two nieces killed in ghastly crash on way to bury late mum

2 hours ago

IMF bailout: Economist predicts severe hardships for Ghanaians IMF bailout: Economist predicts severe hardships for Ghanaians

2 hours ago

But for Kumawu by-election, NPP wouldn't be fixing your roads — Mahama tell locals But for Kumawu by-election, NPP wouldn't be fixing your roads — Mahama tell loca...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Mahama tell locals to accept gov't's 'tugyimie' bribe but still vote them out Kumawu by-election: Mahama tell locals to accept gov't's 'tugyimie' bribe but st...

Latest: News
body-container-line