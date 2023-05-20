ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

One killed, several injured as Sprinter carrying mourners crashes at Sehwi Afere

Social News One killed, several injured as Sprinter carrying mourners crashes at Sehwi Afere
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An accident on the Sehwi Juaboso-Afere road in the Western North Region has claimed one life and left 23 injured and admitted at the Juaboso Government Hospital.

The 23 injured are receiving treatment at the Hospital.

According to reports, the victims were traveling from Aboaboso to Afere in the Bodi District for a funeral.

Just about a few minutes into the entry of the Afere community, one of the back tyres of the Sprinter bus with the registration number ER 1993-13 burst, veering the Sprinter off the road.

It headed into bushes.
A young lady died on the spot and the rest including the driver were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Eye witness Francis Adama revealed this is not the first time witnessing such an accident but they haven’t been serious as Saturday’s.

He seized the opportunity to advise the drivers who ply the road to be careful when using it.

—3news.com

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

File photo Rosewood in Ghana still logged despite total ban — Chainsaw operator reveals

1 hour ago

Ghana can no longer experiment with investment bankers; we need accomplished economists – Martin Kpebu Ghana can no longer experiment with investment bankers; we need accomplished eco...

1 hour ago

Dr. Theo Acheampong Inflation will drop to about 29% by December because of IMF programme – Dr. Theo...

1 hour ago

John Abu Jinapor IMF deal: Ghanaian workers are going to struggle; living conditions will get tou...

1 hour ago

Court to decide Gregory Afoko's bail application June 1 Court to decide Gregory Afoko's bail application June 1

1 hour ago

One killed, several injured as Sprinter carrying mourners crashes at Sehwi Afere One killed, several injured as Sprinter carrying mourners crashes at Sehwi Afere

4 hours ago

Three persons burnt to death in accident at Bono Manso Three persons burnt to death in accident at Bono Manso

4 hours ago

Ghana lifts COVID restrictions at all entry points Ghana lifts COVID restrictions at all entry points

4 hours ago

Mahama visits late Kumawu MPs family Mahama visits late Kumawu MP’s family

6 hours ago

IMF bailoutl: We did very diligent negotiation – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah IMF bailoutl: We did very diligent negotiation – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Latest: News
body-container-line