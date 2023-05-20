Inflation will drop to about 29% by December because of IMF programme – Dr. Theo Acheampong

Economist & Political Risk Analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong has expressed optimism in the deal government of Ghana has secured with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Government of Ghana on Wednesday secured an Executive Board approval for the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) it is seeking from the Fund.

The Fund has wired $600 million to the Bank of Ghana as the first tranche of the support it is giving to the country to help revive the economy.

Speaking to Joy News on the IMF deal, Dr. Theo Acheampong indicated that he is glad there have been some reforms by government.

According to him, Ghana’s inflation could drop to around 29% by December because of the IMF deal.

“Under the IMF conditions, by December of this year, inflation should be about 29%.

“You really wonder if these aggressive targets the government has committed itself to will be met.

“I was glad to see some reforms on the government side,” Dr. Theo Acheampong said.

Inflation in Ghana is currently at 41.2%.

Meanwhile, the Economist & Political Risk Analyst is proposing that government should focus on improving the performance of State Owned Energies in the Energy Sector,