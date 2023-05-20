ModernGhana logo
IMF deal: Ghanaian workers are going to struggle; living conditions will get tougher – Abu Jinapor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
20.05.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abu Jinapor has advised Ghanaians to tighten their belt as Ghana’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) kicks in.

Speaking on the News File programme on Joy News, the Minority MP argued that the new deal with the Fund will make the Ghanaian worker struggle more.

He insists that because of the IMF deal, living conditions will get tougher for the Ghanaian citizenry.

“Let's not create this impression as if this IMF programme is going to make the burden less, we have to take some difficult decisions in the next 3 years.

“The reality is that workers are going to struggle, and living conditions are going to be tough,” John Abu Jinapor said on Saturday, May 20.

The MP for Yapei-Kusawgu continued, “Every Ghanaian should tighten their belt, that's one piece of advice I have for everyone.

“The IMF is cautious of the fact that you can't do a wholesale adjustment.”

According to John Abu Jinapor, the good thing about the deal with the International Monetary Fund is that the wrong things government has been doing will be corrected.

Government of Ghana on Wednesday secured an Executive Board approval for the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility it is seeking from the Fund.

The Fund has wired $600 million to the Bank of Ghana as the first tranche of the support it is giving to the country to help revive the economy.

