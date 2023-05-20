ModernGhana logo
Three perish after vehicle plunges into river near Enyiresi

20.05.2023 LISTEN

Three persons have died after the vehicle they were travelling with plunged into a river at Enyiresi along the Accra to Kumasi highway.

They were on board a private Hyundai Sonata car with registration number GS 7776-19.

The incident occurred late Friday, May 19, 2023.

Personnel from the National Ambulance Service and Ghana National Fire Service retrieved the bodies from the river.

Eye witnesses narrate that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata lost control of the steering wheel in an attempt to avoid an head-on collision with a Sprinter bus that made a wrongful overtaking.

The Hyundai somersaulted and plunged into the nearby river, resulting in the death of all three occupants.

The deceased are said to have been in their way to Nkoranza in the Bono East Region to bury a mother.

—3news.com

