WN/R: Man nabbed in an attempt to forcefully have sex with friend’s wife

A man believed to be in his early 40s, identified as Philip Osei has been arrested for attempting to have sexual intercourse with his friend's wife in Bibiani-Natwikumye in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region.

According to reports, the suspect was caught half-naked in his best friend Nana Beese's room in an attempt to have forceful sexual intercourse with his wife, Juliet Addae.

The suspect had been persistently pestering his friend's wife for sexual favours, but she had consistently declined his advances.

She eventually informed her husband about her friend's recent behavior towards her, but the husband found it difficult to believe her.

In a bid to verify his wife's claims, the husband devised a plan for Juliet to act as if she will agree to the husband’s friend's sexual demand.

The husband asked his wife to tell the suspect to come over with an agreement to pay her an amount of GH¢1,000.00.

The suspect came to their house and immediately entered the room, removing his clothes and leaving only his boxer shorts on.

Meanwhile, the husband had hidden in a corner of the room.

After Juliet joined the suspect in the room and found him almost naked, she picked up his clothes and ran away from the room, locking the door behind her.

She began to scream for neighbors to come and witness the incident.

Juliet Addae, the victim, narrated the details of the incident to newsmen.

The suspect has been handed over to the police in Bibiani for further investigation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
