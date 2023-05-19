ModernGhana logo
After the 2021 success, Winneba has won the bid again to host 2023 ECOWAS extraordinary session - Afenyo-Markin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) extraordinary session is returning to Ghana once again.

The 2023 edition of the extraordinary session will be held in Winneba in the Central Region in September.

This will be the second time the beautiful city will be hosting the high-level session.

This year’s ECOWAS extraordinary session will be attended by over 300 people made up of MPs from across member states as well as experts, and journalists, among others.

Confirming the news in an interview with Citi News monitored by ModernGhana News, Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin noted that Winneba won the bid for the session because of the success of the 2021 event.

He assured that all the necessary facilities are already available to ensure a successful hosting of the session.

“I am happy to announce that by the grace of God, after successfully hosting the first ECOWAS extraordinary session in Winneba in 2021, it has pleased the Speaker and the entire ECOWAS Parliament Secretariat to select Winneba for another extraordinary congress in September.

“The necessary letters have been written and delivered to the authorities, so we are going to start the necessary processes to receive the over three hundred people made up of MPs, experts, and journalists. We have the necessary facilities and infrastructure to host them,” Hon. Afenyo-Markin said.

The MP for Effutu continued, “Winneba is just an hour’s drive away from Accra by road and if there is traffic, you could spend just an hour and a half, so it is not out of reach that our Parliamentarians will leave Accra, and come to Winneba for the session.”

