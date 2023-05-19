ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Deceased form 3 student of St Monica wasn’t denied exeat – PTA

Social News AR: Deceased form 3 student of St Monica wasnt denied exeat – PTA
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Kwabena Amofa-Sarpong, has refuted claims that a form 3 student of the St Monica’s Senior High School in Ashanti-Mampong of the Ashanti Region died because she was refused exeat.

Patience Amaning was reported to have been denied an exeat from school by the House Mistress upon request to seek medical attention.

However, the Ashanti Regional PTA Chairman indicated that the student did not die while in school and was not refused exeat.

“She reported at school very sick but the school shares a wall with Mampong Government Hospital. So when she reported sick, they gave her an exeat to visit the hospital," he narrated. "Pease mark my words; they gave her an exeat to visit the hospital or attend hospital."

“When she was seen to, she was given some medicine to come and take so she came back to school,” Mr Amofa-Sarpong further explained.

Thereafter, according to the Ashanti Regional PTA Chairman, the student took ill again and was taken to the hospital where her unfortunate demise happened.

“Then one day, she collapsed in class and some of her colleagues decided to take her to the hospital so the assistant Head Mistress (Domestic) followed suit and got to know that she was recovering but then her situation became complicated and she passed on in the presence of the Assistant Headmistress (Domestic),” he intimated.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

MP for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin After the 2021 success, Winneba has won the bid again to host 2023 ECOWAS extrao...

1 hour ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa $3 billion IMF deal is going to be the most painful; we must brace ourselves – A...

2 hours ago

GRA to prosecute 93 companies for tax offences GRA to prosecute 93 companies for tax offences

2 hours ago

AR: Deceased form 3 student of St Monica wasnt denied exeat – PTA A/R: Deceased form 3 student of St Monica wasn’t denied exeat – PTA

2 hours ago

3bn IMF deal: Free SHS will be reviewed to make it more targeted - Prof. Gatsi $3bn IMF deal: Free SHS will be reviewed to make it more targeted - Prof. Gatsi

2 hours ago

Truck loaded with wood falls on unidentified person at Assin Fossu Truck loaded with wood falls on unidentified person at Assin Fossu

3 hours ago

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Gov’t must tell Ghanaians what specially it will use $600 million cash from IMF ...

3 hours ago

Mahama in Kumawu to campaign for NDC candidate ahead of May 23 by-election Mahama in Kumawu to campaign for NDC candidate ahead of May 23 by-election

3 hours ago

Your feeble jabs against Bawumia cannot tickle us – Annoh-Dompreh blasts Clement Apaak Your feeble jabs against Bawumia cannot tickle us – Annoh-Dompreh blasts Clement...

6 hours ago

IMF Loan: Ghana will have brighter, resilient economic future — IMF Chief Mission IMF Loan: Ghana will have brighter, resilient economic future — IMF Chief Missio...

Latest: News
body-container-line