A/R: Deceased form 3 student of St Monica wasn’t denied exeat – PTA

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Kwabena Amofa-Sarpong, has refuted claims that a form 3 student of the St Monica’s Senior High School in Ashanti-Mampong of the Ashanti Region died because she was refused exeat.

Patience Amaning was reported to have been denied an exeat from school by the House Mistress upon request to seek medical attention.

However, the Ashanti Regional PTA Chairman indicated that the student did not die while in school and was not refused exeat.

“She reported at school very sick but the school shares a wall with Mampong Government Hospital. So when she reported sick, they gave her an exeat to visit the hospital," he narrated. "Pease mark my words; they gave her an exeat to visit the hospital or attend hospital."

“When she was seen to, she was given some medicine to come and take so she came back to school,” Mr Amofa-Sarpong further explained.

Thereafter, according to the Ashanti Regional PTA Chairman, the student took ill again and was taken to the hospital where her unfortunate demise happened.

“Then one day, she collapsed in class and some of her colleagues decided to take her to the hospital so the assistant Head Mistress (Domestic) followed suit and got to know that she was recovering but then her situation became complicated and she passed on in the presence of the Assistant Headmistress (Domestic),” he intimated.

