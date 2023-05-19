$3 billion IMF deal is going to be the most painful; we must brace ourselves – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has opined that anyone that negotiated the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on behalf of Ghana did a great disservice to the citizenry.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, he described the $3 billion Credit Facility as the bitterest in the history of the country.

Mr. Ablakwa insists that the person that negotiated the deal on behalf of Ghanaians does not care about the people.

“This is going to be the most painful, the most bitter IMF Programme. I asked myself who negotiated this on behalf of Ghanaians? Does the person have a heart? Does the person care for Ghanaians at all?” the North Tongu MP quizzed.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in his argument, bemoaned how personal income taxes are going up because of the agreements in the IMF deal as well as the upward review of tariffs after every quarter.

“They [government] mismanage, increase inflation, and then we bear the brunt…We have to brace ourselves. And the analysis we have done is that there are going to be at least 50 tax measures because of this. That is not all. There are going to be additional quarterly tariff adjustments. Every quarter electricity tariff is going to go up,” the MP lamented.