‘Take advantage of digitisation to improve revenue generation’ — Dr Owusu Sarkpodie tells gov’t

Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie, a senior lecturer at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana has emphasized the urgent need for the government to harness the power of digitisation to enhance revenue generation.

Dr. Sarkodie, a respected authority in economic development, outlined the potential benefits of leveraging digital technologies and called for proactive measures to be taken in that direction.

Speaking in an interview on UTV’s “Mpu Ne Mpu” monitored by ModernGhana News, Dr. Sarkodie underscored the transformative impact of digitisation on various sectors of the economy, highlighting that digitisation offers a plethora of opportunities for revenue generation, particularly in areas such as tax payments.

He said, “I’ve always said on every platform that we should leverage the Ghana card and digitisation agenda for revenue collection. Those who do transactions, specifically, those in authority, the media, and Ghanaians at large should have their details linked to the Ghana card to prevent people from running away with revenue or tax payments.”

He further highlighted the implementation of digital tax systems as effective measure to optimize revenue generation.

“If done this way, you’ll be tracked easily wherever you are. That should be the agenda of the government. This will help because we can’t waste money on the Ghana cards and digitisation and not benefit from it. The two should be married - this way, the professionals can’t run with the revenue payment,” he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

