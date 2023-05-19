NDC Germany Chapter congratulates the newly elected Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for 2024

19.05.2023 LISTEN

The NDC Germany Chapter wishes to send our congratulatory message to the newly elected Flagbearer of our dear Party, H.E. John Dramani Mahama (JDM) in the just-ended parliamentary and presidential elections on 13 May 2023. We also wish our Flagbearer good health and more grace and landslide victory in December 2024.

Although the internal Party primaries campaign period was a fierce one, the contested candidates have shown magnanimity and maturity during and after the Saturday elections. This is the way to go for the NDC because it is a family contest among comrades and all presidential and parliamentary candidates are winners.

The overwhelming, resounding, and history-making victory for JDM with 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast in the presidential race is an emphatic expression of the desire of many Ghanaians to bring JDM back to the Jubilee House.

With JDM’s verifiable and durable record as well as unmatched experience as a former President, he is indeed the right presidential candidate for the NDC and HOPE for Ghana in 2025.

During his acceptance speech in Tamale recently, JDM decried the economic mess created by this disappointing government and outlined actionable plans to fix this economic mess for more job creation.

It is no surprise that the NPP is simply afraid of JDM’s comeback to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections. This is because Ghanaians are appalled and eager to change this inept and corrupt Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime.

H.E. JDM has hit the nail on the head by reminding all Ghanaians that he is ready to run an actionable government but not a government of slogans and experimentation as we are unfortunately witnessing now under this insensitive Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government.

We, therefore, urge all NDC faithful and Ghanaians at large to rally behind the newly elected Flagbearer to win handsomely on 7 December 2024 to RESCUE, REBUILD and REPAIR Ghana for accelerated and sustainable development.

All of us should give our unalloyed support to the flagbearer of the NDC to forge a formidable united front to wrestle power from the NPP come the 2024 general elections.

We highly commend the national executives (e.g. the Nation Chairman, General Secretary, Council of Elders, etc.) of our great NDC Party for putting up such highly peaceful and successful national-wide presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Eye Zu, Eye Za

Long live Germany Chapter

Long live the NDC Party

Long live Ghana

Endorsed by Germany Chapter Chairman, comrade Daniel Dake & issued by the Germany Chapter Communication Team.

