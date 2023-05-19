Early appointment of Running Mate and its advantages

Caucus for Democratic Governance (CDG-GH) would like to congratulate HE John Dramani Mahama - a man of the people - for his resounding victory. Many were those who predicted his trajectory of victory. His high popularity, the empathy of the masses, the strong desire of the people to have him back, because of his experience on the job, led him to a sweeping victory with 98.9% votes; a percentage which transcends all predicted limitations. A well crafted symbiosis between JM and National Executive will surely translate courageous firm and transformational Leadership into sure victory in 2024. Once more congratulations.

Running Mate (RM)

Now that the Primaries are over, all concentrations are certain to be on the RM and the 2024 general election. It is however important to note, that the early appointment of the RM, comes with advantages that can maximize victory in 2024. As Party in Opposition, going into 2024 general election, would require a running mate who brings one touch victory. A RM who has once lost a contest cannot be presented the second time; says the grass root wisdom that has guided NDC Presidents through the 4th Republic. Let us choose the right Running Mate to complete the circle to NDC victory. From the financial point of view it is imperative to get an RM in place, so the financial and strategic distribution of labour would leave the Presidential candidate time and space for other matters of equal importance. Besides, the plethora of consultations to affirm the choice of the Presidential candidate will require time. As a Party in Opposition, it will be unwise to get into time pressure; considering the complex nature of General elections.

RM Nominee of NDC

It is worth knowing, that all NDC Presidents have had to change their Vice Presidents at one point or the other. Late President JJ Rawlings changed his Running Mate (RM) before he went in for his second term. His first RM was Ackaah, who comes from Winneba ( his root was Nzema). His second term Vice President was Prof Atta Mills who was trained at the Ideological Institute at Winneba. Late Prof Mills changed his Running Mate (RM) after each attempt. After his first attempt, he changed Martin Amidu and took Alhaji Mumuni for his second attempt. His third attempt was with a third RM, HE John Mahama, who brought him his victory.

Conclusion

The dichotomy of choosing spiritually victorious RM and an RM that will not bring defeat are all reasons why the appointment of HM should come early enough. Since JM committed his flag bearer victory to JJ Rawlings, we pray that the RM would come from the Volta Region to connect the founder of NDC - JJ Rawlings – and his spiritual impact and strength to victory 2024.

Dr E.K. Hayford,

Executive Director,

Caucus for Democratic Governance (CDG, GH)

0277606338