IMF $3billion bailout: Tell us how you are going to use the money - Kwame Jantuah to Ofori Atta

As the nation is ready to receive the first tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan today, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, who is also the Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) is demanding more clarity on how the funding will be used.

The first tranche of $600 million is expected to hit government coffers today, Friday, May 19, 2023, according to the IMF's announcement on Wednesday after it approved a $3 billion facility to aid Ghana's ailing economy.

Speaking on the Weekend Review Segment of Starr FM, Mr Kwame Jantuah said there should be transparency.

“… I heard the Finance Minister when he said the IMF $600 first tranche that is coming. we are going to use it for government programmes, what programmes? Like before, oh, we are using it for X, but we are doing Y. You don’t delve deep into the nitty gritty for people to understand. You have to delve into it.

“We are getting $604million between now and the next tranche that will come in, number one, number two, number three…this is how we will expend it, these are some of the returns we are looking at. Has that been done, has that been told us? Should that transparency not start, because you say this IMF thing that is coming in is to build confidence in the economy, that confidence in the economy where should it start? shouldn’t it start locally? why is it that we are always thinking of international and we are thinking of going back to the bond market and get loans, why,” Kwame Gyantuah quizzes.