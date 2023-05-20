ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IMF $3billion bailout: Tell us how you are going to use the money - Kwame Jantuah to Ofori Atta

Social News IMF 3billion bailout: Tell us how you are going to use the money - Kwame Jantuah to Ofori Atta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

As the nation is ready to receive the first tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan today, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, who is also the Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) is demanding more clarity on how the funding will be used.

The first tranche of $600 million is expected to hit government coffers today, Friday, May 19, 2023, according to the IMF's announcement on Wednesday after it approved a $3 billion facility to aid Ghana's ailing economy.

Speaking on the Weekend Review Segment of Starr FM, Mr Kwame Jantuah said there should be transparency.

“… I heard the Finance Minister when he said the IMF $600 first tranche that is coming. we are going to use it for government programmes, what programmes? Like before, oh, we are using it for X, but we are doing Y. You don’t delve deep into the nitty gritty for people to understand. You have to delve into it.

“We are getting $604million between now and the next tranche that will come in, number one, number two, number three…this is how we will expend it, these are some of the returns we are looking at. Has that been done, has that been told us? Should that transparency not start, because you say this IMF thing that is coming in is to build confidence in the economy, that confidence in the economy where should it start? shouldn’t it start locally? why is it that we are always thinking of international and we are thinking of going back to the bond market and get loans, why,” Kwame Gyantuah quizzes.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

IMF 3billion bailout: Whether we like it or not, restoring macroeconomic stability is going to come at a cost — Prof. Bokpin IMF $3billion bailout: Whether we like it or not, restoring macroeconomic stabil...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Dont listen to the independent candidate who claims to be NPP member — Stephen Ntim to electorates Kumawu by-election: Don’t listen to the independent candidate who claims to be N...

2 hours ago

What can NPP point to in Kumawu as government in power — NDC storm constituency ahead of by-election What can NPP point to in Kumawu as government in power — NDC storm constituency ...

3 hours ago

WNR: Man nabbed in an attempt to forcefully have sex with friends wife WN/R: Man nabbed in an attempt to forcefully have sex with friend’s wife

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition NDC 2024 elections: First-time voters likely to vote for the opposition party – Glob...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng left and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, potential flagbearers of the NPP 15 regions including Ashanti believe NPP can’t break the 8 – Global InfoAnalytic...

3 hours ago

Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one child for over 12years Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one ...

3 hours ago

Organize a debate among your flagbearer aspirants – Prof Gyampo to NPP leadership Organize a debate among your flagbearer aspirants – Prof Gyampo to NPP leadershi...

3 hours ago

Busayo Monday, the accused nanny Nanny arrested for allegedly defiling 1-year-old boy [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta IMF $3bn bailout: Ghana receives first tranche of $600 million today

Latest: News
body-container-line