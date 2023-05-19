Your feeble jabs against Bawumia cannot tickle us – Annoh-Dompreh blasts Clement Apaak

19.05.2023 LISTEN

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has indicated that the camp of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will remain focused despite the criticism of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a reply to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak on a social media post, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri lawmaker slammed the Minority MP for labelling the Vice President as a liar.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh insists that the feeble jabs of Dr. Apaak will not affect the focus of Dr. Bawumia and his supporters.

He further described the Vice President as Ghana’s darling boy and a nightmare to former President John Dramani Mahama.

“Dr. Your feeble jabs can not tickle us, not in the least. We remain focused on the ball.

“DMB. we are possessed, JM's nightmare & Ghana's darling boy,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh said in a post on Twitter.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the frontrunners in the flagbearer elections of the NPP scheduled to be held later this year.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh is one of over 110 NPP MPs who are in support of the candidature of the Vice President.