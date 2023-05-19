ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

By-election: Mahama storms Kumawu with delegation

Headlines By-election: Mahama storms Kumawu with delegation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Friday, 19 May 2023 visit Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

The delegation will be led by flagbearer of the party John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama will be leading the delegation to campaign for the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Akwasi Amankwa, in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.

Leadership of the party, has already been in the constituency to support the Parliamentary candidate.

While in Kumawu, Mr Mahama will visit the chief of Kumawu and proceed to meet various groups for the campaign.

There will be a by-election in the Kumawu constituency on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, the Electoral Commission has announced.

The seat became vacant following the death of MP Philip Basoah.

—classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Small-scale mining fetched Ghana almost US1,200,000,000 in 2022 — Abu Jinapor Small-scale mining fetched Ghana almost US$1,200,000,000 in 2022 — Abu Jinapor

1 hour ago

IMF 3bn bailout: Ghana wouldntve been here if e-levy wasnt passed with partisan acrimony – NPP IMF $3bn bailout: Ghana wouldn’t’ve been here if e-levy wasn’t passed with parti...

1 hour ago

By-election: Mahama storms Kumawu with delegation By-election: Mahama storms Kumawu with delegation

1 hour ago

Maintain the old transport fares for now – GPRTU to drivers Maintain the old transport fares for now – GPRTU to drivers

1 hour ago

3bn IMF: Ghana to receive first tranche of 600m today $3bn IMF: Ghana to receive first tranche of $600m today

1 hour ago

IMF 3bn bailout: We'll spend within limits to meet IMF's deficit requirement – Amin Adam IMF $3bn bailout: We'll spend within limits to meet IMF's deficit requirement – ...

1 hour ago

General manager of eatery at University of Ghana arrested for alleged tax evasion General manager of eatery at University of Ghana arrested for alleged tax evasio...

2 hours ago

Ahmed Suale was killed in similar styled case after meeting AG to give testimony against Nyantakyi — Anas Ahmed Suale was killed in similar styled case after meeting AG to give testimony...

3 hours ago

Bright Simonsleft and late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoa Kumawu by-election: Pressure on NPP Majority as defeat looms — Bright Simons

3 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George I’m accused of money laundering abroad because I support anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam ...

Latest: News
body-container-line