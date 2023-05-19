By-election: Mahama storms Kumawu with delegation

A delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Friday, 19 May 2023 visit Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

The delegation will be led by flagbearer of the party John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama will be leading the delegation to campaign for the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Akwasi Amankwa, in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.

Leadership of the party, has already been in the constituency to support the Parliamentary candidate.

While in Kumawu, Mr Mahama will visit the chief of Kumawu and proceed to meet various groups for the campaign.

There will be a by-election in the Kumawu constituency on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, the Electoral Commission has announced.

The seat became vacant following the death of MP Philip Basoah.

