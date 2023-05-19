ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.05.2023 Social News

Seedling contractors association demand GH¢2.3bn arrears from govt

Seedling contractors association demand GH2.3bn arrears from govt
19.05.2023 LISTEN

Ashanti Regional branch of the Seedling Contractors Association is demanding payment of over GH¢2.3 billion owed its members by the government.

According to the group, the amount is for the supply of seedlings for the tree planting exercise during the Green Ghana Day celebrations for 2021 and 2022.

One of the leaders of the group, Gloria Amposah says they don't understand how another project has been launched when their money is still in arrears

“How can the government launch a new project when our monies have not been paid? The government is set to invest huge sums of monies into the Green Ghana project when we have not been paid our monies. We want our monies, we are pleading with government to settle us, we cannot wait any longer, we are suffering, we need our monies,” the spokesperson of the Seedling Contractors Association in the Ashanti Region stated.

The Association in April threatened legal action against government if they are not paid arrears owed them for providing seedlings in 2021 and 2022 during the national tree planting exercise.

They are thus calling on government to pay them before starting this year's Green Ghana Day exercise or risk facing them in court.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has confirmed that it owes the seedling Contractors an amount of GH¢28 million but has not been able to give firm assurances on when the amount would be paid.

— Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Small-scale mining fetched Ghana almost US1,200,000,000 in 2022 — Abu Jinapor Small-scale mining fetched Ghana almost US$1,200,000,000 in 2022 — Abu Jinapor

1 hour ago

IMF 3bn bailout: Ghana wouldntve been here if e-levy wasnt passed with partisan acrimony – NPP IMF $3bn bailout: Ghana wouldn’t’ve been here if e-levy wasn’t passed with parti...

1 hour ago

By-election: Mahama storms Kumawu with delegation By-election: Mahama storms Kumawu with delegation

1 hour ago

Maintain the old transport fares for now – GPRTU to drivers Maintain the old transport fares for now – GPRTU to drivers

1 hour ago

3bn IMF: Ghana to receive first tranche of 600m today $3bn IMF: Ghana to receive first tranche of $600m today

1 hour ago

IMF 3bn bailout: We'll spend within limits to meet IMF's deficit requirement – Amin Adam IMF $3bn bailout: We'll spend within limits to meet IMF's deficit requirement – ...

1 hour ago

General manager of eatery at University of Ghana arrested for alleged tax evasion General manager of eatery at University of Ghana arrested for alleged tax evasio...

2 hours ago

Ahmed Suale was killed in similar styled case after meeting AG to give testimony against Nyantakyi — Anas Ahmed Suale was killed in similar styled case after meeting AG to give testimony...

3 hours ago

Bright Simonsleft and late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoa Kumawu by-election: Pressure on NPP Majority as defeat looms — Bright Simons

3 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George I’m accused of money laundering abroad because I support anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam ...

Latest: News
body-container-line