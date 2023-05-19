ModernGhana logo
19.05.2023 Social News

3 million Ghanaians rely on ocean for survival — Ghana Statistical Service 

19.05.2023

According to recent data released by the Ghana Statistical Service, approximately 3 million Ghanaians depend on the ocean for their livelihoods and survival.

The figures shed light on the significant role of the fisheries sector and its impact on the country's economy.

The statistics were revealed in a report by JoyNews, monitored by ModernGhana News highlighting the importance of the ocean to the lives of many Ghanaians.

In 2009 and 2010, the fisheries sector contributed 2.5% and 2.3% respectively to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, there has been a decline in its contribution since 2011.

In 2016, the fisheries sector accounted for only 1.1% of Ghana's GDP, raising concerns among experts and policymakers about the potential worsening of the situation.

To address this worrying trend, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture is taking proactive measures.

The ministry plans to introduce a no-fishing zone policy, starting with parts of the Western Region.

A Director at the Ministry, Doris Yabua, believes the policy will curb the rate of depletion.

Speaking at the media launch of the National Blue Economy summit, she said, “Marine protected areas are areas that have rules of no take fishery - those areas are protected so you can’t take anything from there.”

She added, “they’re protected so that the marine life there will rejuvenate and go back into the system…you have to wait for the fish there to grow in order to replenish the stock that is in the ocean. It’s a standard tool, a standard measure that’s done in many countries and we are now starting. We have done some studies that have fallen on the Western Region so the first two will be done in the Western Region.”

The implementation of this policy aims to protect and preserve fish stocks, promote sustainable fishing practices, and ensure the long-term viability of the fisheries sector, according to her.

Gideon Afful Amoako
